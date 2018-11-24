हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OP Rajbhar

Welcome Akhilesh’s statement, Army should be brought in Ayodhya: UP minister OP Rajbhar

The SP chief had warned the Supreme Court on Ayodhya's situation and suggested bringing Army in the town.

Welcome Akhilesh’s statement, Army should be brought in Ayodhya: UP minister OP Rajbhar
ANI photo

Yogi cabinet minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president OP Rajbhar has come out in support of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's statement on Ayodhya.

“I welcome Akhilesh’s statement. Section 144 is imposed in Ayodhya, yet the administration is letting people gather there, it means they have failed. The army should be brought,” said Rajbhar on Saturday.

The SP chief had warned the Supreme Court on Ayodhya's situation and suggested bringing Army in the town.

“Chief Minister (Yogi Adiyanath) is interested in election campaigning when Section 144 is imposed in Faizabad (Ayodhya). The kind of crowd that has gathered there... its responsibility will lie with the Chief Minister,” he added.

SBSP is a BJP ally in Uttar Pradesh while Rajbhar is the state Minister of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare and the Department of Disabled People.

On Friday, former state chief minister Yadav had lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of going to any extent as it believes neither in the Supreme Court nor the Constitution.

"BJP does not believe in either SC or constitution. BJP can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in UP, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and bring army if necessary," ANI quoted Akhilesh as saying.

Several workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Shiv Sena reached Ayodhya on Saturday. While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has declared that it will organise a ‘Hunkar’ rally in Ayodhya on Sunday, while Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray is reaching the town on Saturday and will attend different events during his visit. 
  
The right-wing groups are demanding the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Tags:
OP RajbharSuheldev Bharatiya Samaj PartyAyodhyaAkhilesh Yadav

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close