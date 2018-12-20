What about 21 dead cows? BJP MLA hits back at ex-bureaucrats who questioned Yogi

New Delhi: After 83 former bureaucrats wrote an open letter seeking the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Yogi Adityanath, a BJP MLA fired back saying that the death of 21 cows is not being given importance.

"You're seeing deaths of only Sumit and a police officer but not the deaths of 21 cows," Sanjay Sharma BJP MLA from Bulandshahr's Anupshahr told news agency ANI.

Sanjay Sharma BJP MLA from Anupshahr, Bulandshahr district writes open letter to 83 former bureaucrats demanding CM Yogi Adityanath's resignation, states, "You're seeing deaths of only Sumit and a police officer but not the deaths of 21 cows". pic.twitter.com/aN2CRK7Ku2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2018

A group of former civil servants has written an open letter criticising the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to take action on the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The letter, signed by 83 former bureaucrats on Tuesday, asked citizens to unite in a "crusade against the politics of hate and division, a politics which aims to destroy the fundamental principles on which our Republic is founded".

"It is a measure of the rapid erosion of constitutional values that we, as a group, have felt a compelling need to speak out as many as nine times in the last eighteen months," the letter read.

The latest letter follows the December 3 killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and another man in Bulandshahr following mob violence over alleged cow slaughter.

(With inputs from agencies)