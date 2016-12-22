When PM Narendra Modi ridiculed Rahul Gandhi's 'earthquake' remark and left audience completely amused – Watch

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made fun of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who had threatened to bring an "earthquake" in Parliament with his speech.

Addressing an event at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, the PM said: "There is a youth leader in the Congress who has just learnt to speak. I am glad that he (Gandhi) has started to speak now. In 2009, it was very difficult to find out what was inside this packet. Good he has started speaking. And there was no possibility of any earthquake.”

"Had he not spoken, the county would have faced a big earthquake. And the country could not have recovered for 10 years,” Modi said sarcastically.

Modi is on a day-long trip to Varanasi.

Watch the video: