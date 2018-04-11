Wife defends BJP MLA accused Unnao rape, wants narco test

LUCKNOW: Two days after the father of the Unnao alleged gang-rape victim died, the wife of the BJP MLA, who is accused of the rape, defended her husband on Wednesday saying both the woman and her husband should undergo a narco test.

Sangeeta Singh, the wife of BJP Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, told reporters after meeting Director General of Police O P Singh that her husband was a victim of "political conspiracy" and was innocent of the crime he is supposed to have committed.

A defiant Sengar, however, claimed innocence and dismissed the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents and said the complainant belonged to a "low class". "There is no allegation against me, I am open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit," said the BJP MLA.

Sangeeta went on saying that she had been told that a free and fair probe had been initiated into the entire episode that has led to the arrest of the MLA's brother and four aides following the death of the young woman's father in police custody.

On Monday, the father of the 18-year-old woman died in custody, prompting her to put the blame on Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The woman's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail Monday night and died during treatment, officials said. He was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act, they added.

On Sunday, the woman who has accused the MLA had even tried to immolate herself outside Adityanath's office.

"I want justice for my husband and my family who are undergoing a lot of mental harassment," the MLA's wife said, adding no proof had been submitted about the alleged rape.

She alleged that the young woman had earlier accused another man also of rape.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigative Team (SIT) reached Unnao. It is likely to submit a preliminary report to the government by evening as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The woman alleged that Sengar and his associates raped her and that authorities had refused to register her complaint. She said she had been running from pillar to post for over a year, but authorities had not paid her any heed. She attempted to set herself on fire twice - first outside Adityanath's residence, and then outside the Gautam Palli Police Station.

