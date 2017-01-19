close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

With Akhilesh in charge of Samajwadi Party, muscleman Atiq Ahmed opts out of UP polls

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 18:02
With Akhilesh in charge of Samajwadi Party, muscleman Atiq Ahmed opts out of UP polls

Lucknow: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who was declared Samajwadi Party candidate from Kanpur Cant assembly seat, today said he would not contest polls.

"I will not contest assembly polls. I know Akhileshji (Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav) likes me... But then you (media) will ask him why a mafia has been given ticket," the former MP told reporters here.

Atiq, who was declared SP candidate in the list of candidates released by then state president Shivpal Yadav, said, "No candidate has been declared on the seat yet but he is opting out and will not contest assembly polls."

"I will work to strengthen the party and will not do any thing that will strengthen communal forces. I will work on seats where I have some say and ensure victory of secular forces," he added.

SP ticket to Atiq had invited criticism from BJP and BSP leaders who said it was unfortunate for Uttar Pradesh that such people with criminal background were being given poll tickets.

Even the chief minister was said to be upset with the decision to give him ticket to contest the elections. 

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 18:02

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.