Meerut Woman

Woman, allegedly gang-raped by three men, tries to immolate self at Meerut SSP office

The woman alleged that she was gang-raped by three men in Meerut. 

Woman, allegedly gang-raped by three men, tries to immolate self at Meerut SSP office

Meerut: A middle-aged woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by three men, tried to immolate herself outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Meeru on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, the woman poured kerosene oil on her and tried to set herself ablaze after entering the SSP office here.

She alleged that no police action was taken on her complaint against three people for allegedly gang-raping her.

Talking to ANI, the SP said the action was taken on the woman's complaint but no strong evidence was found against the accused.

''We've investigated but no strong evidence has been found yet," the SP said.

The woman was overpowered by the women constables present there.  

