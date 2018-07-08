हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Woman alleges 'love jihad', says husband hid the fact he is Muslim

The woman, who hails from Kolkata, alleged that her husband married her on the pretext of being a Hindu.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Meerut: A case of love jihad has emerged in Uttar Pradesh' Meerut where a woman has accused her husband of marital rape and forceful conversion to Islam from Hinduism. 

The woman, who hails from Kolkata, alleged that her husband married her on the pretext of being a Hindu. "He used to visit my village for work during which my father developed a friendship with his uncle." The victim added that her mother was not keeping well for some time and hence her family decided to marry her off to the man.

The woman claimed that after staying for a while in Kolkata, her husband brought her to Sardhana in Meerut. 

"10 years back I married my husband knowing that he was a Hindu, but after I moved to my in-laws' house in Meerut, I found out that my husband was a Muslim. He also tried to convert me to Islam," she said.

She further alleged that her in-laws forced her to remarry her husband as per and kept her confined for almost 10 years in Sardhana. During this time, she was reportedly assaulted several times by her husband's family members who tried to kill her. 

She also accused her brother-in-law of rape attempt to which she resisted following which her in-laws dumped her in a nearby jungle in the area. 

On Saturday, the woman, accompanied with several Bajrang Dal members, approached the Senior Superintendent of Police and requested him to give her justice. "It has been 10 years, now this allegation has come. This could also be a result of a domestic dispute. An investigation will bring out the truth," said Meerut SSP Rajesh Pandey. 

A probe has been launched into the matter. 

