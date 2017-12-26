Woman arrested for abducting 14-month-old girl

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was arrested for abducting a 14-month-old baby girl at Tandheda village here in the district, police said today.

The child went missing on December 24, Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Bahadur Singh said.

The accused, identified as Naseeba, had abducted the toddler while she was playing outside her house, he said.

"The abducted child was recovered after police led a thorough search in a nearby village," he said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

A case has been registered, and police is investigating the matter for further details, the officer said.

