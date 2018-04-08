Woman attempts suicide outside Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleges rape by a BJP MLA

Lucknow: A woman and her family allegedly tried to attempt suicide in front Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday morning. The woman has claimed that she was raped by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices.

“I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself,” said the alleged rape victim to news agency ANI.

Despite several attempts, cops have refused to file a complaint, claimed the woman.

“I had even gone to the CM to no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened,” said the woman.

Lucknow: A woman & her family allegedly attempted suicide outside CM Residence. Her family alleges the woman was raped by a BJP MLA & his accomplices & no action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/Srl5yQqhXP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2018

Authorities, on the other hand, claimed that both the parties have been involved in the dispute for more than a decade.

“They alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped her, no action was taken and they were beaten up by the other party. On further probe it was found that both parties are in a dispute since 10-12 years,” said Rajiv Krishan, ADG Lucknow.

The case has been transferred to Lucknow, he added

"Allegations can be proved only after a thorough probe,” added Krishan.

According to reports, the woman tried to set herself ablaze outside Yogi's residence and then later at the Gautam Palli Police Station.

Meanwhile, Sengar claimed the entire incident was planned to trap him.

“This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, case was registered. Police saved 2 innocent people, being made scapegoat by them,” said Sengar.

“These people thought I helped them and they haven't left any platform to defame me. I request the administration to probe this well and punish the real culprit,” he added.