Uttar Pradesh Suicide

Woman commits suicide, husband taken into custody in Uttar Pradesh

It seems, the woman took the extreme step due to a family dispute, Station House Officer, Harsharan Sharma said.

Representational Image:Pixabay

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Kookda village here, police said Wednesday. 

The woman's husband was taken into custody on Tuesday evening after the body was recovered, Station House Officer, Harsharan Sharma said.

He said it seems, the woman took the extreme step due to a family dispute. 

The body was handed over to family members after post mortem, the officer said.

