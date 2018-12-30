Woman disrobed, thrashed and chased on streets in UP's Bhadohi for resisting eve-teasing

BHADOHI: In an extremely disturbing development, a woman was beaten up, stripped naked and chased on the streets in her village in Gopiganj area of the district for resisting eve-teasers, said reports on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place in a village in Gopiganj area of the district on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers' community objected to being teased by one Lal Chandra Yadav.

Later, in the evening, Yadav along with his three accomplices forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up, tore her clothes and forced her to run in the village, the police added.

As the woman ran naked in the village, some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral, the police said.

A case against four miscreants believed to be involved in the incident has been registered and one of them had been arrested by the police.

We have arrested one of them, said Circle officer Yadavendra Yadav, adding they are trying to apprehend others.

Yadav said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been registered against all four involved in beating and disrobing her.

"One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the rest of the culprits," he said.

Meanwhile, Inspector Anil Yadav of Gopiganj Police Station has been sent to the police lines.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dr Sanjay Kumar said that a case has been lodged against the unidentified accused and those found reprehensible will be brought to justice.

This incident came to light on the same day as protests broke out in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh over the disappearance of a five-year-old girl

(With PTI Inputs)