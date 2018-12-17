हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Molestation

Woman, her family attacked by 10 men for protesting against eve-teasing

Ten people attacked the woman and her family members with sharp weapons when she opposed their eve-teasing.

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly molested and beaten up when she protested against the eve-teasing by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Machrauli village in Jhinjhana area on Saturday. Ten people attacked the woman and her family members with sharp weapons when she opposed their eve-teasing, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused who are on the run, the police said, adding that there of family members were also injured. 

In another unrelated incident in Muzaffarnagar, two people have been arrested in connection with the gangrape and murder of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in the Uttar Pradesh district seven months ago.

Kuldeep and a woman, Malti, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident at a village in Purkazi block in May, the police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victims' father, the girl was allegedly taken by Kuldeep and Malti to the jungle where six more people were waiting. She was gang-raped and abandoned outside her house.

A case was registered against eight accused under various sections, the police added. 

MolestationCrime against women

