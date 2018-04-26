Woman in Kanpur alleges rape by police officer on the pretext of marriage

KANPUR: A woman in Kanpur has alleged that she was raped by a police officer on the pretext of marriage. Seeking punishment for him, she said: "He should be behind bars and not in a uniform. I want to get him punished for this crime."

The police have taken cognisance of the case and are probing the matter. "We have registered the case and will investigate the matter. The victim will be sent for medical tests," the SSP said.

Earlier this week in Kanpur, a 15-year-old girl had filed a complaint, alleging that she was raped by her father and four other men. The girl in her complaint has alleged that she was raped in November last year. However, she has not been able to explain why she did not report about the incident for so long. She has alleged that she was confined to her neighbour's house and then gangraped.

She said that she was taken to the house on the pretext of a job. She also complained that she was dumped at her father's house in Kanpur after the gangrape. She alleged that her father, who works as a security guard, allegedly raped her too. She added that she managed to run away from her father’s place in January and has been staying with her mother in Unnao since then.

Police said that the girl’s mother was arrested in 2014 in the murder case of her sister and has recently been released on bail.