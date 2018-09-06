हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP dowry murder case

Woman killed for dowry in Muzaffarnagar; husband, father-in-law arrested

The victim, who got married in April, was facing harassment at the hands of her in-laws since her marriage, said Deshraj Singh SHO Phugana police station.

Woman killed for dowry in Muzaffarnagar; husband, father-in-law arrested
Representational Image:Pixabay

Muzaffarnagar: Barely five months into her marriage, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her in-laws because her family could not meet their dowry demands, police said Thursday.

Phugana police station SHO Deshraj Singh said that Amrin, who got married to Sameydeen of Jogiyakheda village in April, was facing harassment at the hands of her in-laws since her marriage. 

She was killed Wednesday evening, Deshraj said.

The woman's family staged a protest over the incident and demanded strict action.

The SHO said that the police registered a case against five people in connection with the case and arrested Sameydeen and his father.

He said the body has been sent for postmortem.

Tags:
UP dowry murder caseUP dowry death

Must Watch