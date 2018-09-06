Woman killed for dowry in Muzaffarnagar; husband, father-in-law arrested

Muzaffarnagar: Barely five months into her marriage, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her in-laws because her family could not meet their dowry demands, police said Thursday.

Phugana police station SHO Deshraj Singh said that Amrin, who got married to Sameydeen of Jogiyakheda village in April, was facing harassment at the hands of her in-laws since her marriage.

She was killed Wednesday evening, Deshraj said.

The woman's family staged a protest over the incident and demanded strict action.

The SHO said that the police registered a case against five people in connection with the case and arrested Sameydeen and his father.

He said the body has been sent for postmortem.