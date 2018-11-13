हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Commission for Women

Woman killed for objecting to smoking: NCW seeks report

The deceased and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhath puja festivities.

Woman killed for objecting to smoking: NCW seeks report

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Monday expressed serious concern over the killing of a woman for objecting to smoking in Uttar Pradesh last week and sought to know what action has been initiated.

"The commission is seriously concerned about the brutal crime committed on the woman. Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the commission may be apprised about the action taken in the matter at the earliest," the NCW said in a letter to UP Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh.

On Friday, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by an inebriated man inside the general coach of the Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Bagh Express after she objected to his smoking.

The deceased and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhath puja festivities, police had said.

Tags:
National Commission for WomenUttar PradeshPunjab-Bihar Jallianwala Bagh Express

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close