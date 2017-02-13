Woman, who accused SP MLA Arun Verma of rape, found dead; police suspect strangulation

Sultanpur: Days ahead of polling in Sultanpur, a 21-year-old woman, who had alleged gang-rape by eight men including a Samajwadi Party MLA Arun Verma in 2013, was found dead at her village here in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

The police suspect she was strangled.

Arun Verma, who was given a clean chit by police in the investigation, has now been booked for the woman's murder.

Hitting out at the allegations, Kumar said it was a political conspiracy as the Assembly Elections are underway in the state.

"I demand a CBI investigation in this case," he said.

As per the woman's father, who named Kumar in a complaint, at around 7 pm on Saturday, his daughter went to use the washroom and didn't return.

The family then informed the police, who found her body.

Sultanpur is set to go to polls on February 27. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had kicked off his party’s election campaign in January with a rally in Sultanpur.

In October 2013, the woman had filed a case of gang-rape, and had then named the Samajwadi Party politician and seven others. Verma was later given clean chit.