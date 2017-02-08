Won't accept any person as SJP candidate: Election Commission

New Delhi: No person would be treated as authorised office bearer of late Chandra Shekhar's Samajwadi Janata Party till it proves that it has held internal elections, the Election Commission has ruled.

The Commission has also informed the Samajwadi Janata Party (Chandra Shekhar) that it will not accept any person as its candidate in any election, a move that comes just days before the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are to begin.

"Since there is no authorised office bearer of the party -- Samajwadi Janata Party (Chandra Shekhar) -- on the records of the Commission, hence Form A Form B cannot be accepted from anyone on behalf of this party," the Commission told its 'president' Kamal Morarka in a letter earlier this month.

The SJP (CS) is a registered, unrecognised party in EC's records.

There were reports that the party could come to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's rescue in case the SP's symbol is frozen by the Election Commission.

But Akhilesh had won the symbol war and his claim over the SP.