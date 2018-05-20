Yogi Adityanath announces dates for three 'shahi snan' of Kumbh 2019

ALLAHABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced the final dates for the three 'shahi snan' of Kumbh 2019. The first 'shahi snan' for the akharas would be held on January 15 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the second will take place on February 4 (Mauni Amavasya), while the third on February 10 on the festival of Basant Panchami.

The CM made the announcement after holding consultations with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has planned to aggressively promote and publicise Kumbh 2019 at national and international platforms through various television channels.

शाही स्नान की तिथियां 15 जनवरी मकर संक्रान्ति, 04 फरवरी मौनी अमावस्या तथा 10 फरवरी बसंत पंचमी होंगी। कुम्भ के दौरान गंगा-यमुना में स्नान के लिए शुद्ध जल उपलब्ध रहेगा। इसके अलावा अन्य प्रमुख स्नान पर्वों, यथा पौष पूर्णिमा, माघी पूर्णिमा तथा महाशिवरात्रि आदि का भी आयोजन होगा। pic.twitter.com/93OGpYnABR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 19, 2018

Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the preparations of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. He reached Allahabad and held a meeting with officials in regard to the preparations of Kumbh Mela.

Later in the day, he went to Varanasi to take stock of the situation in view of the bridge collapse in which at least 18 people were killed and 11 critically injured. A huge slab of a flyover under-construction in Varanasi's Cantt area came down, crushing on cars and a local bus underneath. He paid surprise visits to various under-construction sites such as hospitals and water treatment plant in the holy city. According to news agency ANI, Adityanath made a visit to ESI hospital and asked the authorities to complete the construction work by December 2018.

The Chief Minister also visited Sarnath to inspect the condition of the 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant, which after completion is expected to provide clean water to over 7.27 lakh people. The project is expected to be ready by November.

He later visited a pumping station in Chowka Ghat and a cancer hospital in Leher Tara. The Chief Minister asked the officers on duty to get the pumping station ready by June 29.The Chief Minister also asked the officers on duty to construct the cancer hospital as soon as possible since it`s being made for the welfare of the society.