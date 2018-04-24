Yogi Adityanath asks if toilets have been built, villagers say a loud 'no'

Pratapgar: Reaching out to Dalits in villages of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Kandhaipur Madhupur village in Pratapgarh district where he held a choupal with villagers and dined with them.

Under the scheme 'Gram Swarajya Yojna,' where the state government aims to reach out over 50,000 village panchayats in Uttar Pradesh, the CM was seen meeting with the family and the locals at the village, while reviewing various development projects.

During one particular open house question-answer session, Adityanath asked villagers, “Have toilets been built here?”

To this, the entire village echoed in a chorus, “No.”

The villagers sitting in the choupal said that not a single toilet has been built.

On hearing the villagers complain, Adityanath called the local authorities in front of everyone, directing him sternly to transfer the money for toilets in their Gramin accounts within 24 hours.

He further directed authorities to make sure each villager has a ration card.

Adityanath later visited a house of a Dalit family and had dinner with them.

"I am feeling happy. My family is also happy (on meeting with Adityanath). We never thought that he (Adityanath) would come and have food with us," said the Dalit man, Dayaram.

Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday paid a surprise visit to a grain mandi and a hospital in Pratapgarh.

On Sunday, he visited Roja Gehu Mandi in Shahjahanpur and interacted with the farmers there. He also held talks with the farmers and locals at Lakhimpur and Amethi.

