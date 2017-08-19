close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 21:35
Yogi Adityanath assures all possible assistance to injured passengers of Utkal Express

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called the Utkal train derailment as 'unfortunate' and issued a direction to officials to give all possible assistance to injured passengers of the Express.

"Unfortunate incident, we are in constant touch with the Rail Ministry. Have directed Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar to get in touch with the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate to supervise the relief and rescue operations," CM Yogi Adityanath said. 

Speaking about the number of casualties in the mishap, CM Adityanath said that 'there are no official reports of casualties at this point of time'.

Also Read: 10 killed, over 50 injured after 14 coaches of Utkal Express derail in UP's Khatauli

"Our two ministers Satish Mahana and Suresh Rana have been sent to the spot to take stock of the situation," the CM added further.

At least 10 people have been killed and more than 50 are said to have been injured after several coaches of Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar area on Saturday evening. 

The incident took place at Khatuali region in Muzaffarnagar. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

