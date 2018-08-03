Yogi Adityanath could be attacked outside UP, warns MP Police; CM's security reviewed

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's poster boy Yogi Adityanath faces a serious threat from terrorists who are planning to attack him at an opportune time whenever he moves outside his state.

The warning has come from the Madhya Pradesh Police, which said in its intelligence report sent to the Centre that the UP Chief Minister could be targeted by the terrorist outfits during his visit to Delhi and other states.

The advisory issued by the MP Police claimed that terrorists might attack CM Yogi during his Delhi visit, hence his security should be tightened.

It is believed that the plot to target the firebrand BJP politician could be carried out during Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police have been duly altered about the increased threat to Yogi Adityanath's life and advised to take stringent measure concerning the UP CM's security and safety.

In its intelligence report, the MP Police said that young boys have been recruited to accomplish the deadly mission.

“They could also target important religious places in Uttar Pradesh”, the alert issued by MP Police said.

Following the alert, security at the Chief Minister’s residence and his office in state capital Lucknow has been beefed up.

Metal detectors have also been installed at all entry gates, said reports.

Reacting to the intelligence warning from the Madhya Pradesh Police, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, (IG Law and Order), said, ''There is no specific reason for this and is also a part of our drill. On basis of threat perception, we increase the security of VVIPS.''

There is no specific reason for this & is also a part of our drill. On basis of threat perception we increase the security of VVIPS: Praveen Kumar Tripathi, IG Law & Order on reports of UP CM's security being increased pic.twitter.com/cAFbt2yDSa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2018

A few days back, a senior officer had stressed on the need for Jammu and Kashmir Police to maintain utmost alert ahead of the Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, Intelligence agencies said that at least 600 terrorists were waiting at various launching pads for an opportune time to infiltrate into the Indian side of the border along the Line of Control.

While speaking to Zee News, a Home Ministry official had said that these terrorists have the backing of Pakistan Army and some of these groups also comprise Pakistan Army jawans who are ready for BAT action on the Indian Army.