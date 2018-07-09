हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yogi Adityanath government draws flak for 'compulsory retirement' order for babus in 50s if found unfit for employment

Employees are claiming that these are attempts aimed at harassing government servants.

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government is facing flak for its order to introduce "compulsory retirement" for employees aged 50 years and above if they are found neglecting their duty.

Around four lakh employees out of a total of 16 lakh working with the state government would come under the ambit of the screening for the order. A detailed report of the work and performance of the employees would have to be submitted by department heads by July 31.

Employees are however claiming that these are attempts aimed at harassing government servants. "It will not be tolerated," president of the UP Secretariat Employees' Association, Yadavendra Mishra said adding that a meeting would be held to discuss the order and decide the future course of action. 

The employees might even go on strike if the state government goes ahead with the exercise to force out senior government employees.

The order, dated July 6, has been marked to the additional chief secretary, the principal secretaries and the secretaries in the government. "You all (departmental heads) should complete screening of all the employees above 50 years of age for compulsory retirement by July 31. For considering 50 years of age, the cut off date will be March 31, 2018," a government order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Mukul Singhal read.

"It means employees who have completed 50 years by this date will be considered for screening," the order said.

It also said that according to rules, any government employee -- whether temporary or permanent -- can opt for retirement. While such orders have been in vogue since 1986, they were not being implemented in letter and spirit by several departments.

Quoting original Rule 56 of the Finance Handbook, the order said that the appointing authority, at any given time, can retire temporary or permanent government employees by giving notice after attainment of 50 years of age. The time period of this notice will be three months.

It also quoted the order issued by the state personnel department on October 26, 1986, which while giving guidelines for the same, defined in detail the structure of the screening committee. Following this, orders were passed in 1989, 2000 and 2007 as well for the implementation of the same.

CM Adityanath has said that his government will not allow corrupt or non-performing officials to remain in service as they are a liability and affect good governance, a senior official said. mmediately after taking over as the chief minister last year, Adityanath had said that he would be strict in duty timings and officials needed to be punctual.

Adityanath had ordered for a similar exercise last year in May-June to screen IAS and IPS officers who had crossed the age of 50. The exercise was aimed at giving voluntary retirement to those who were found corrupt or non-performing. However, none of them was forced to retire despite a list being submitted to the government, officials said.

