Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath government to free 72 poor prisoners on 72nd Independence Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the release of 72 prisoners from different jails to mark the country's 72nd Independence Day.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the release of 72 prisoners from different jails to mark the country's 72nd Independence Day.

These prisoners, who have been convicted for various crimes, are poor and have been serving the extra term for not being able to deposit fines imposed by courts, an official told IANS. 

The fines have been arranged to be paid by social service groups, clubs and trusts after which the procedure for their release was initiated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

"Independence Day greetings to the people of India. Jai Hind!" Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi earlier reached Raj Ghat and paid floral tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi later reached Red Fort and unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort to mark the Independence Day.

This was his fifth speech at the 17th-century monument since he became the Prime Minister.

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi spoke on a wide range of issues and announced major sops.

Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshPrisoners72nd Independence Day

