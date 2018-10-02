हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivek Tiwari

Yogi Adityanath hands over Rs 40 lakh compensation cheque to Vivek Tiwari's family

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 40 Lakh to the family of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, who was shot dead by a police personnel.

Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case recreated the scene of the incident at the spot where Tiwari was shot dead in Lucknow. The SIT looked for more clues for further investigation into the case.

Along with the SIT team headed by IG Lucknow range Sujeet Kumar, SP Crime Dinesh Singh and a forensic team also went to the crime scene to for further probe.

"SIT, forensic experts, ballistic teams and everybody else from the team was at the spot. We recreated the crime scene. The forensic and ballistic teams have noted down what they needed. We will analyse all the aspects now," Sujeet Kumar said.

Vivek Tiwari's wife Kalpana Tiwai and the woman who was with Tiwari in the car when he was shot dead, were also present at the spot.

An employee with multinational technology company Apple, Tiwari was shot dead by policemen in Lucknow last week on Saturday. A second FIR was filed in the case on Monday naming the two policemen as accused. 

The FIR was filed after Vivek Tiwari's family demanded that they be made complainants in the case. Earlier, the first FIR was filed against unknown persons by Vivek's woman colleague, who was travelling with him at the time of the murder.

Vivek's post-mortem report has revealed that he died due to a gunshot on the left side of the chin. The report demolishes the 'self-defence' theory given by the accused police constable and establishes that Vivek did not die due to the accident.

The accused cop, in his defence, had, however, claimed that Vivek died after his car collided with a pillar, a few metres away from the shooting spot, as he tried to escape.

