Kamal Sandesh bike rallies

Yogi Adityanath, top BJP leaders to ride bikes across 80 constituencies in UP for Lok Sabha polls campaign

Party will hold 'Kamal Sandesh bike rallies' in each of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in UP.

Yogi Adityanath, top BJP leaders to ride bikes across 80 constituencies in UP for Lok Sabha polls campaign

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – currently the biggest poster boy of the ruling BJP after PM Narendra Modi – along with top party leaders will soon be riding bikes across the state to mobilise support for the saffron party.

According to reports, the UP CM and his party colleagues will participate in bike rallies which will be held in each of the 80 parliamentary constituencies across the state from Saturday.

Senior BJP office-bearers, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be riding bikes across the state to mobilise support from each of the 80 parliamentary constituencies from Saturday, an official spokesman of the party said on Wednesday.

'Kamal Sandesh bike rallies' would witness senior party leaders riding bikes and touching each booth in the state, he added. 

CM Yogi, along with his two deputies - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma – and party's organisational secretary in-charge of UP Sunil Bansal and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and many others will ride bikes across the state.

All MPs, ministers and legislators will also take part in the rallies. 

State office-bearers, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members have also been told to chip in. 

State BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey will be in Chandauli to participate in the rally, while the Chief Minister will participate in the bike rally in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Govind Narayan Shukla, the party general secretary, said.

While Sunil Bansal will be in Kannauj, Keshav Prasad Maurya will take part in bike rallies in Phulpur and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow.

