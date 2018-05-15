Yogi Adityanath's chopper makes emergency landing on field, CM unhurt

KASGANJ: The helicopter carrying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday. In a major security lapse, Adityanath's chopper which was supposed to land on a makeshift helipad at a school landed on a field instead.

Yogi Adityanath left from Delhi to attend an event which was being held to help those who were affected by the storm that killed more than 70 people across the country.

The Chief Minister was, however, safe and proceeded for the scheduled programmes, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said in Lucknow.

"Yes, the chief minister is safe," he told PTI.

The chopper was scheduled to land on the grounds of the Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya, but because of some problems, it was forced to land on a field a kilometre away.

The chief minister reached here this morning on a day's visit to meet the members of a family whose three members were recently murdered in Pharauli village under Sahawar tehsil of the district.

He also reviewed the developmental works and law and order situation in the district at the collectorate.

Meanwhile, SP Kasganj Piyush Srivastava told PTI, "The chief minister distributed the cheques and all the programmes were held successfully."

(With inputs from agencies)