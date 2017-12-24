Yogi Adityanath's promise to Noida-Greater Noida home buyers: Possession of 40,000 flats by December 31

NOIDA: At least 40,000 home buyers will get possession of their apartments by the end of December 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Addressing a conference, Adityanath said, “Noida and Greater Noida are windows of Uttar Pradesh. But due to corrupt governments in the past, development in Noida, Greater Noida and the entire state has been affected.”

There are buyer-builder disputes, farmers-authority disputes, Gram Panchayat- authority disputes which need to be resolved, said the chief minister.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh CM landed in the city to check security and other arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Monday, December 25, defying a 29-year-old 'Noida' jinx. There is a superstition that any chief minister visiting Noida loses power and does not come back to assume the office again.

Adityanath also met members of buyers and builders association members and took note of their grievances.

A group of ministers have been formed to resolve the issues in Noida and Greater Noida. It has been continuously monitoring the issues and holding meetings with stakeholders and authorities, he said.

Adityanath directed authorities to identify builders' issues and see where co-developers needed to speed up projects so that buyers get possession of apartments, the chief minister told reporters. Builders' audit forum will be formed,

The chief minister also said his government was making efforts to speed up development and people would soon witness a positive change.

Union minister Mahesh Sharma and Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Mahana also accompanied the UP CM.

With agency inputs