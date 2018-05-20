You'll get jaundice if you attend rallies of other political parties, warns UP minister

NEW DELHI: In a strange warning, a Uttar Pradesh minister on Sunday cursed a gathering and threatened the public of jaundice if they dare to go and attend rallies of other political parties.

Addressing at an event in Ballia, the minister said, "Jab tak meri team rally ka sandesh lekar aapke pass nahi jaayegi, tab tak kisi aur Party ki rally agar koi gaya toh usko OP Rajbhar ka shraap lagega, peeliya ho jaayega, theek tabhi hoga jab OP Rajbhar ki dawai loge (If will get jaundice if you attend rallies of other political parties)."

#WATCH UP Minister OP Rajbhar at an event in Ballia says 'Jab tak meri team rally ka sandesh lekar aapke pass nahi jaayegi, tab tak kisi aur Party ki rally agar koi gaya toh usko OP Rajbhar ka shraap lagega, peeliya ho jaayega, theek tabhi hoga jab OP Rajbhar ki dawai loge.' pic.twitter.com/xHQ6IwNepN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2018

Om Prakash Rajbhar is a member of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) representing Zahoorabad constituency. The SBSP, an ally of the BJP, has four MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and party chief Rajbhar is a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promise to implement the "Gujarat model" in Uttar Pradesh, state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said he should ban liquor in UP to open new avenues for development.

"During his election meetings in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi had promised to implement the Gujarat model in the state. I remind him of his promise and request him to ban liquor in the state to open new avenues for development," Rajbhar said, addressing a women's conference organised by his party.

No party had raised the issue of banning liquor in the state, the minister said and urged the women not to vote for those, who distributed liquor ahead of elections.

