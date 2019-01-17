हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghaziabad

Youth found dead in flat, father alleges murder

An FIR has been registered and an autopsy has been conducted.

Youth found dead in flat, father alleges murder
Representational image

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old welder was found dead with veins in his hand slit in a flat here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Majid. His father, Salim, alleged in his complaint that his son was called by half-a-dozen people out of his house and was killed.

Majid's father said they came to know about the incident in the morning. Cash, mobile phone and some other belongings have been stolen from the house.

An FIR has been registered and an autopsy has been conducted. An angle of enmity, monetary dispute and illicit relations is being probed, the officer said.

Tags:
GhaziabadMajid

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close