Zee Media Group launches Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand channel

Lucknow: ZEE Media Group on Friday launched ZEE Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand television news channel to provide people in the two states with current, relevant, authentic and timely news.

The channel was launched at a grand ceremony at Taj Vivanta here with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Rajya Sabha MP, Subhash Chandra, Deputy Chief Ministers of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MPs Amar Singh and Vivek Tankha.

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath congratulated ZEE Media Group and said he hoped people in the two states would be able to have access to unbiased news coverage through the channel. "ZEE Media Group has highlighted key national issues from time to time. Hope that the new channel will provide correct and unbiased news to 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," he said.

During an interaction with him, Dr Chandra and Yogi Adityanath spoke on a range of issues with one another.

Many other dignitaries too congratulated Zee Media Group and expressed hope that the channel will soon have a distinct identity of its own.