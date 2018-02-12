Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 4 injured after vehicle falls into gorge
At least five people died and four were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi, on Monday.
ANI| Updated: Feb 12, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
Representational image
The accident took place when a vehicle, carrying 10 persons, was travelling from Uttarkashi to Lambgaon.
Five passengers died on the spot, four were injured, and one sustained minor injuries.