Uttarakhand

10 killed, 9 injured as bus falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand

There were 25 people onboard the bus when the accident took place.

10 killed, 9 injured as bus falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: At least ten people have been killed and nine have been injured when the bis they were in, fell into a 250-metre gorge in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus skidded off the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway and fell into the gorge near Suryadhar. 

Soon after the mishap, the local administration and police rushed to the spot. There were 25 people onboard the bus when the accident took place.

