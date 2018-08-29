हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand landslides

3 dead after landslides in Uttarakhand's Kot village, 8 feared trapped under debris

Several houses collapsed due to landslides in Kot village near Buda Kedar in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning.

3 dead after landslides in Uttarakhand&#039;s Kot village, 8 feared trapped under debris
Image Credit: PTI file photo

Dehradun: In a tragic incident, at least three people have died and eight others are feared trapped under the debris after their houses collapsed due to landslides in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the incident took place in the Kot village near Buda Kedar this morning.

So far, three dead bodies have been recovered and efforts are on to rescue eight others feared trapped inside the debris.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and several district administration officials have reached the spot and started the relief and rescue operations there.

In June this year, one person died after being crushed under the debris of a house which collapsed due to a landslide and three others were washed away in Dhar Chula in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. 

In 2017, at least six people died and 22 others - including seven Army personnel - were feared killed as two landslides hit Uttarakhand’s border district of Pithoragarh.

The landslides were caused by a cloudburst.

In a similar incident, fourteen people went missing after another landslide hit Malpa on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route last year. 

Four people were killed and several injured after their homes collapsed due to landslides at the Madarma village in Pithoragarh district.

Tags:
Uttarakhand landslidesKot villageBuda KedarSDRF

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close