33 BJP leaders suspended for six years over anti-party activities in Uttarakhand
PTI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 23:28
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended its 33 leaders for six years, due to anti-party activities.
As per the reports, the rebel candidates were allegedly fighting against the official candidates who were given tickets by BJP to fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand will go to polls on February 15, 2017 in a single phase for the 70 seats in the Vidhan Sabha.
First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 23:28
