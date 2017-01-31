close
IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:47
35 nomination papers rejected in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Thirty-five nomination papers have been rejected in Uttarakhand, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

This leaves 687 candidates in the fray for the 70-seat assembly. Uttarakhand votes on February 15. 

Wednesday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Most nomination papers were rejected due to discrepancies. 

The maximum of 10 rejections took place in Dehradun.

Nomination papers of all the candidates of the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party were found in order.

In all, 722 nominations were filed, the maximum of 22 in Dharampur.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:47

