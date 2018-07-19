हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

At least 16 killed as bus falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand

There were 25 people onboard the bus when the accident took place.

At least 16 killed as bus falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: At least sixteen people were killed after a bus they were travelling in, fell into a 250-metre gorge in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus skidded off the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway and fell into the gorge near Suryadhar. Several others have been injured in the accident.

Soon after the mishap, the local administration and police rushed to the spot. There were 25 people onboard the bus when the accident took place.

The state government has directed helicopters to be made available to bring the injured to AIIMS. It has also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to families of the deceased. The injured will also be given Rs 50,000 as compensation. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Earlier in July, forty-eight passengers were killed after their bus fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Paudi Garhwal district in Uttarakhand. While 45 of them died on the spot, the critically injured were rushed to the hospital. Nearly 50 passengers were travelling in the 28-seater bus which was headed for Ramnagar from Bhoan. The reason for the accident is not known yet, police said.

Tags:
UttarakhandUttarakhand Bus accidentRishikeshRishikesh Gangotri Highway

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close