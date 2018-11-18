हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bus mishap

At least 2 dead, scores injured after bus carrying passengers falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The mishap took place on Uttarkashi-Yamunotri Highway.

At least 2 dead, scores injured after bus carrying passengers falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
Representational image

DEHRADUN: At least two people were killed and several others were seriously injured after a bus carrying more than 30 passengers fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

According to ANI, the mishap took place on Uttarkashi-Yamunotri Highway.

The ill-fated bus was going to Dehradun from Badkot.

According to eye-witnesses, the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle following which it fell into a 250-feet deep gorge.

Sharing more details of the incident, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chouhan said, ''Two people have died and over 11 others have been injured in the bus mishap.''

Two out of those injured are believed to be in a critical condition. 

Relief and rescue operation is being carried out by the district officials with the help of local residents. 

Those injured are being ferried to nearby hospitals for treatment. The critically injured passengers are being air-lifted to Dehradun for urgent treatment. 

Top officials of the district administration are at the spot to take stock of the situation.     

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has been briefed about the incident and his office has directed the officials to assure all possible help to the victims.

The Uttarkashi-Yamunotri Highway is an accident-prone route and several mishaps have been reported in the past.

Tags:
bus mishapUttarakhandUttarkashi-Yamunotri Highway

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close