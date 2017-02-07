Beware of deserters: Uttarakhand CM Harish ​Rawat to electors

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Monday asked people to beware of those who have deserted Congress and joined BJP, and vote for the party candidates in all three assembly constituencies located in the district.

"Beware of deserters who joined BJP. The party, which engineered defections in Congress, slapped a case against me. I ask these deserters where were they, when the state was struggling to overcome the effects of 2013 calamity," he said during a roadshow in Chinyalisaur to garner support for party candidate Sanjay Dobhal.

Rawat said he dedicated himself to healing the wounds of the disaster despite a severe neck injury so that Uttarakhand's self-respect as a state remained intact.

In veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said a bearded leader from Delhi made big promises to people here and the first thing he did after returning is to stop the supply of wheat for APL families.

If Congress comes to power again wheat will be made available at Rs 3/kg and by 2020 it will be made available for Rs 2/kg, he said.