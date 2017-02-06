BJP expels 33 more for anti-party activities in Uttarakhand
Dehradun: In fresh action against rebel candidates ahead of February 15 Uttarkhand polls, the BJP has expelled 33 more leaders and workers who were either contesting against party's official nominees as Independents or indulging in other anti-party activities.
33 more leaders and workers were expelled for anti-party activities from the party for six years yesterday on the directive of Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt, Pradesh party general secretary Naresh Bansal said.
These expulsions are in addition to the 18 expelled immediately after they refused to withdraw from the fray for the Assembly polls on the last day for withdrawal of nominations on February 1, he said.
After tickets were finalised by the party late last month fielding nearly all Congress turncoats, its disappointed cadres especially ticket aspirants among them entered the fray as Independents against official party nominees.
Bhatt has described the rebels as "over-ambitious people" and said their exit will not impact the saffron party's prospects in the assembly election.
He had downplayed claims of discontent among party leaders over allocation of tickets to Congress rebels who joined the BJP and asserted that "Modi wave" will be one of the important factors in the polls in Uttarakhand where the party is fighting the election on development agenda.
