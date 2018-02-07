BJP-led Uttarakhand government spends Rs 68.59 lakh on tea, snacks over 9 months

Dehradun: An RTI has revealed that the BJP government in Uttarakhand led by Trivendra Singh Rawat has spent a whopping Rs 68.59 lakh in nine months on tea and snacks.

The Right To Information (RTI) request was sent by Hemant Singh Gaunia to the Bharatiya Janata Party government here on December 19, 2017.

He sought to know the expenditure incurred on tea and snacks ever since the Rawat government took over the reins of the state on March 18, 2017.

In response the government has informed that "68 lakh, 59 thousand and 865 rupees have been spent under this head".

The money has been spent by the Ministers and other officials in entertaining guests, specifically on tea and snacks, it said.