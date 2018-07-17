हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yamunotri Dham

Bridge leading to Yamunotri Dham temple collapses in Uttarakhand

All areas adjoining the banks of Yamuna river have been alerted.

DEHRADUN: Heavy rain has thrown life out of gear in several parts of Uttarakhand. The bridge leading to the temple in Yamunotri Dham in Uttarkashi has also collapsed. An alternative flyover is being used for traffic. There has been no loss of life due to the bridge collapse. The water level in the Yamuna rose in the wee hours of Tuesday at around 2:50 am.

All the vehicles have been safely removed from the parking area and all areas adjoining the banks of the river have been alerted. The Met department has already warned of heavy rains in the coming days. 

Earlier on Monday, nearly a dozen houses, ten shops and six vehicles were swept away following a cloudburst in Tharali and Ghat areas of Chamoli distrtict. No casualties were reported in any of the mishaps.

Over ten shops and six vehicles were washed away after a cloudburst flooded Pranmati River on way to Ratgaon in Dharbagad area of Tharali at around 3 am. Heavy rain also caused landslides in Dhurma-Kundi village in Ghat area of the district where muck and rubble swept away five cowsheds and as many houses.

There were also reports of seven houses being washed away in Maukh Malla village of Serabagad area of Chamoli.

The Badrinath Highway was also blocked for some time this morning at Lambagad, Pipalkoti and Gauchar due to heavy rains.

The highway at Pipalkopti has been opened while JCBs are being used to clear the road at Lambagad and Gauchar. Karnaprayag-Gwaldam motor road, which connects Garhwal with Kumaon, is also blocked near Gwaldam.

