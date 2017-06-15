close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CBI to probe NH-74 scam: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

A preliminary enquiry had pegged the scam to be worth almost Rs 240 crore.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:28
CBI to probe NH-74 scam: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Representational image

Dehradun: The CBI has decided to launch a probe into alleged irregularities running into crores of rupees in the procurement of land for National Highway 74 in Udham Singh Nagar district, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The chief minister had over two months ago recommended an inquiry by the top investigative agency into the scam.

Announcing this in the state assembly during its ongoing budget session yesterday, the chief minister said, "We had been very clear in our stand on this from day one and we remained unmoved.

"We have to eliminate any wrongdoing from the system in pursuit of our policy of zero tolerance to corruption. I am happy that the CBI inquiry will now take things forward," he said.

Taking cognisance of a report by a state government appointed special investigating team citing financial irregularities in the procurement of land for NH-74, Rawat had recommended a CBI probe into it on March 25 a week after being sworn in as CM.

The delay in the Centre's response to and a letter from Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari saying that a CBI probe will have an adverse impact on the morale of

NHAI officials had prompted opposition Congress to allege that the BJP governments, both in the state and at the Centre, were unwilling to have the scam investigated by the agency.

However, the chief minister as well as the state BJP president Ajay Bhatt maintained that there was no ambiguity over the issue and a CBI probe will definitely be ordered into the scam.

The issue of delay in investigation of the scam by CBI was raked up by opposition Congress on the first day of the Budget Session amidst allegations that the scale of the scam was even larger than the numbers being talked about.

A preliminary enquiry had pegged the scam to be worth almost Rs 240 crore.

The inquiry had found that during the land acquisition process for the highway the land use pattern was changed from agricultural to non-agricultural to benefit a few landholders, who are believed to have got 20 times higher compensation than the actual cost.

Six state-level officers have already been suspended in the matter.

TAGS

Trivendra Singh RawatDehradunNH-74 scamNHAI officialsCongressBJPAjay Bhatt

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Russian cargo craft &#039;Progress 67&#039; successfully docks with International Space Station!
Space

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully do...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video