Chlorine gas leak at Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan in Dehradun; over 20 hospitalised

Dehradun: More than 20 people were hospitalised on Friday after chlorine gas leaked at 'Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan' here.

Over 20 persons complained of giddiness and uneasiness after the gas was leaked.

The entire staff was evacuated from the premises and affected were rushed to a hospital.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Sing Rawat confirmed that the situation is under control and he himself was monitoring the situation.

Rawat assured that all medical help is being provided to the injured.

The Chief Minister said that all precautionary measures will be taken into consideration in order to avoid any untoward incident in the future.

Functions of Jal Sansthan:-

(1) To plan, promote and execute schemes and operate an efficient system of water supply.

(2) Where feasible, to plan, promote and execute schemes and operate, sewerage, sewage, treatment and disposal and treatment of trade effluents.

(3) To manage all its affairs so as to provide the people of the area within its jurisdiction with wholesome water where feasible, efficient sewerage service.

(4) To take such measure, as may be necessary, to ensure water supply in times of any emergency.

(5) Such other functions as may be ensured to it by the State Government by notification in the Gazette.