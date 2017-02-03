close
IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 16:41
Congress expels 26 rebels in Uttarakhand for anti-party activities

Dehradun: Acting against rebel candidates ahead of the February 15 assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the Congress on Friday expelled 26 state leaders for six years for anti-party activities.

State Congress chief Spokesman Mathura Dutt Joshi said the action follows the refusal of these rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations.

Those expelled include Haji Noor Hasan, Naveen Bisht, Laxman Singh Negi, Aryendra Sharma, Rajni Rawat, Ram Singh Kaida, Gopal Chamoli, Murarilal Khandwal and K.L. Arya.

The Congress government led by Chief Minister Harish Rawat is besieged by dissent and many of its top leaders have joined arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party.

