Congress names candidate for Uttarakhand bypoll

The Congress on Wednesday named former MLA Jeet Ram as its candidate for the bypolls to the Tharali Assembly seat.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday named former MLA Jeet Ram as its candidate for the by-election to the Tharali (reserved) Assembly seat in Uttarakhand.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi approved the candidature of Jeet Ram as the Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly from Uttarakhand from Tharali (SC) Assembly constituency," Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik said in a statement.

The May 28 by-poll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Magan Lal Shah in February.
 

