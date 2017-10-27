Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Develop a national vision, PM Modi tells IAS officer trainees

PM Modi on Thursday interacted with over 360 IAS officer trainees at LBSNAA.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 00:13 AM IST
Comments |
Pic courtesy: narendramodi.in

MUSSOORIE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with over 360 IAS officer trainees of the 92nd Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

During the wide-ranging interaction, which lasted nearly four hours, the PM urged them to express their ideas and thoughts to him frankly and without fear. 

"A variety of subjects such as administration, governance, technology and policy-making came up for discussion. The Prime Minister encouraged the officer trainees to study and research governance issues in depth, so that they could understand them well," an official release said. 

PM Modi also stressed on the need for them to develop a national vision. 

He also visited Gandhi Smriti Library at LBSNAA and attended a short cultural programme by the Officer Trainees.

Earlier, on arrival at the academy, the Prime Minister offered floral tributes on the statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Later the PM tweeted: "Officers shared their own experiences, which were very constructive."

(With IANS inputs)

