Earthquake hits Pithoragarh; residents in shock
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 23:01
New Delhi: Residents of Pithoragarh were left in shock after earthquake jolted the region on Monday night.
Reportedly, the earthquake was felt around 10:35 PM.
Epicentre was Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag.
Its magnitude was 5.8 on Richter Scale.
(More details awaited)
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 22:54
