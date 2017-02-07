close
Earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter scale jolts Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 17:50
Dehradun: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand Tuesday afternoon.

The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.

A 15-second earthquake shook the state at 10.33 pm on Monday.

It measured 5.8 on the Richter scale and was centred at Rudraprayag district.

Fortunately, no major damage to property or loss of life was reported from the earthquake that jolted Uttarakhand.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 17:49

