Uttarakhand

Earthquake of 3.4-magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar

The tremors were felt at around 8:37 pm.

Representational Image

Nainital: A moderate intensity earthquake has hit Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar region on Saturday. The quake measured 3.4 magnitudes on the Richter scale.

The tremors were felt at around 8:37 pm.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Udham Singh Nagar region at 8:37 pm today," the India Meteorological Department said.

No loss of life or injuries has been reported so far. 

UttarakhandUdham Singh NagarRichter scale

