Greedy party members switched loyalties ahead of polls:Kishore

Sahaspur: With over a dozen prominent faces of Congress in Uttarakhand switching sides to BJP since last year, state Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay said those who have joined the saffron party ahead of polls were "greedy", describing them as "Bhasmasur" who would burn themselves as well the party they have joined.

On reports of differences with Chief Minister Harish Rawat over some of the seat allotments as well as on formation of alliance with Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), the party state president said he and Rawat are like a pair of bulls who are working together to plough the field for Congress.

He also claimed that Congress will form the government with two-thirds majority in the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly that goes to poll on February 15.

"Those people who were greedy went to BJP. As many as 13 people have switched sides, it will not affect the Congress but will have a negative impact on BJP which has no (chief ministerial) face and people will decide in our favour.

"Those who have switched sides have never served the party.

They could not digest as they got more than what they deserved.

They have become Bhasmasur for themselves as well as for the party they have joined.

I don't think they will get acceptance in Uttarakhand politics," Upadhyay told PTI in an interview.

Asked about the differences between him and Rawat, he said, "We are brothers.

We are like the pair of bulls who are tied together to plough the field for the party.

We are working for the Congress. I cannot think about going against Rawat.